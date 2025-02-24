KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — The Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) crematorium at Jalan 229, Section 51A, will be privatised as part of an upgrade that includes a columbarium.

According to The Star, Petaling Jaya Mayor Mohamad Zahri Samingon said MBPJ is working with the Selangor government to resolve land matters before transferring operations to a private company.

The refurbishment will enhance the crematorium and add a 10,000-urn columbarium, casket showroom, mortuary preparation room, and management office.

“The project is expected to cost between RM8 million and RM12 million.

“The concession period will be set at 21 years, subject to state’s approval,” he was quoted as saying.

Mohamad Zahri said the upgrade aims to provide modern, comfortable funeral services while ensuring smooth and safe operations.

MBPJ will regulate the service charges at the crematorium to maintain service quality and ensure affordability for residents, he said.

The MBPJ crematorium has served as a key facility for funeral services in Petaling Jaya for decades, providing an affordable and accessible option for families seeking cremation services in the area.