KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Public fund management and bullying at the Royal Military College are among the issues set to be discussed in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s website, Jamaludin Yahya (PN-Pasir Salak) will ask the Prime Minister during the Questions for Oral Answers session how the government ensures that public fund allocations announced in the budget are not misappropriated, as the Auditor-General’s Report continues to highlight weaknesses in financial management across various government agencies.

During the same session, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (MUDA-Muar) will pose a question to the Defence Minister on measures taken to curb bullying at the Royal Military College.

After the session, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said is scheduled to table the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Parliamentary Services Bill 2025 for first reading.

Previously, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the government spokesperson, said in a statement that the Parliamentary Services Bill 2025 was a first step towards institutional reform and improvements to the country’s key democratic institution, namely Parliament.

He said the Federal Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2025 seeks to enable the Dewan Rakyat Speaker and Dewan Negara President to be part of the Parliamentary Council.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting will then proceed with the winding up of the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address, involving several ministries. — Bernama