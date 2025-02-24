TAWAU, Feb 24 — Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi hopes that the Election Commission (EC) will consider the upcoming Ramadan month when setting the date for the Ayer Kuning by-election.

“We (UMNO and Barisan Nasional) are not in a rush to have the by-election as Ramadan is approaching. Of course, we hope the EC will choose a date that fits well with the circumstances of the holy month,” he said last night.

Ahmad Zahid, who also serves as the Deputy Prime Minister, spoke to reporters today after attending the Sabah UMNO 34th anniversary celebration here.

He was commenting on the Ayer Kuning state seat vacancy following the death of its incumbent, Ishsham Shahruddin of UMNO.

The late Ishsham lost consciousness after participating in a friendly football match at the Penang City Stadium yesterday. He was 59.

In a separate development, Ahmad Zahid said he would visit former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is being hospitalised after he fainted at home on Saturday, as soon as possible.

“I knew about it yesterday, but haven’t got the chance to visit him...due to prior engagements. Today, I am in Tawau, and tomorrow, I will be in Kota Kinabalu,” he said.

During his one-day working visit today, Ahmad Zahid, who is the Rural and Regional Development Minister, officiated the closing ceremony for the Sentuhan Kasih Desa@Tawau 2025 programme, hosted by the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development and the opening of the Kalabakan UMNO division office. — Bernama