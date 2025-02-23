TAIPING, Feb 23 — The government has allocated RM869 million for the Supplementary Food Scheme (RMT) programme this year to help students who fall into the hardcore poor category.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh said the allocation was higher, an increase of about 10 per cent compared to last year’s RM784 million.

“The amount of RMT allocation provided is to accommodate the needs of nutritious and balanced food for children in need,” he said in his speech at the 12th Toyo Tyre Education Financial Assistance Programme by Toyo Tyre Malaysia Sdn Bhd (TTM) here yesterday.

He said as one of the ministries that receives the largest allocation every year, the Ministry of Education (MOE) provides 18 types of assistance to primary and secondary school students, including Early School Assistance (BAP) which is indirectly able to ease the burden on parents.

Meanwhile, Wong said the ministry expressed its appreciation to TTM’s leadership in carrying out its corporate social responsibility to help the needy.

“Toyo Tyre Malaysia is an example of how companies can integrate ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles into their business models, balancing a sound financial position and having a positive impact on the surrounding community in empowering the next generation through educational support.

“Therefore, I call on other companies to join in efforts to create a more inclusive and resilient society,” he said.

Meanwhile, TTM President/Managing Director, Mike Toh in his speech said that TTM has allocated RM186,600 through the Toyo Tyre Education Financial Assistance Programme this year.

He said a total of RM1.93 million has been allocated under the assistance programme since it was implemented in 2013 and has benefited more than 500 needy school and university students living in and around Taiping. — Bernama