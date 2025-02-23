PUTRAJAYA, Feb 23 — The Urban Renewal Bill (PSB) is expected to be tabled in Parliament by June or July this year, following extensive legal processes and stakeholder engagements since December last year.

Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) Town and Country Planning Department (PLANMalaysia) director-general Datuk Dr Alias Rameli, said the final draft of the bill has been submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) and received positive feedback.

“We have conducted 74 engagement sessions nationwide involving professional bodies, ministries, developers, joint management bodies (JMB), management corporations (MC), the public, universities, as well as state governments and local authorities (PBT).

“Once final discussions with the AGC are concluded, we will present the bill to the Cabinet around April or May. Upon approval, we will consult with state governments through the National Council for Local Government before bringing it to Parliament,” he told Bernama.

He added that the bill will undergo the standard legislative process in Parliament, including the first and second readings before being passed.

On claims that the Department of Director General of Lands and Mines (JKPTG) had not endorsed the bill, Alias said JKPTG’s role is separate and does not interfere with urban redevelopment, which falls under the jurisdiction of PLANMalaysia and local authorities.

He added that discussions with JKPTG regarding the Strata Titles Act had produced encouraging outcomes in support of the Bill.

Meanwhile, Alias acknowledged concerns from existing property owners regarding higher maintenance fees in redevelopment projects.

“In the past, public housing maintenance fees were as low as RM40 or RM50 per month. However, in urban redevelopment projects, these fees will be determined based on market rates and floor space, potentially ranging from RM150 to RM200 per month.

“For the first two years, these costs can be covered under development expenses, but after that period, owners will need to pay the appropriate fees. The government cannot continuously subsidise maintenance fees, as it would not be financially sustainable in the long run,” he said.

However, he assured that the government remains committed to supporting strata housing communities through various maintenance initiatives under the Malaysia Madani framework. — Bernama