BANGI, Feb 23 — The federal government will meet the Sarawak state government to detail the scope of cooperation between Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) and Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the discussion is to explore the cooperation to be undertaken by both companies involving any new projects in any field.

“The agreement reached (so far) between me, representing the Government of Malaysia and Sarawak Premier (Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) is to acknowledge all legal matters.

“I, together with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadilah Yusof, will contact the Sarawak Government, and if possible, we will call for a meeting to hear their proposals. I think the best solution will be achieved,” he said at a press conference at the MADANI Government 2025 Ministerial Retreat here yesterday.

Anwar said the federal government acknowledged Sarawak’s state-level aspirations to engage in the oil and gas (O&G) industry during a Dewan Rakyat briefing session on Monday.

He said this aspiration is enshrined in the Gas Distribution Ordinance 2016 (Amendment) (DGO), which will come into effect on March 1, 2025.

“The DGO, when read together with the Petroleum Development Act 1974 (PDA), stipulates that Petros will act as an aggregator in Sarawak,” he said.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said this role nevertheless maintains prior approvals granted to Petronas and its subsidiaries.

Abang Johari welcomed this, stating that Petros’ participation in the oil and gas sector is part of Sarawak’s efforts to move forward to be part of the entire economic ecosystem based on the principle of cooperation.

“We are not stingy. What we have, we share. Petronas and Petros must cooperate,” he said. — Bernama



