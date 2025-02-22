PUTRAJAYA, Feb 22 — A kindergarten embroiled in allegations of abuse involving a six-year-old autistic child in Shah Alam was found to be operating without complying with regulations.

In a statement today, the Social Welfare Department (JKM) said an initial inspection revealed that the premises were registered as a kindergarten and were not authorised to operate as a child care centre (taska) or accept children under four years old.

“JKM has issued a notice prohibiting the kindergarten from operating due to violations under the Child Care Centre Act (TASKA).

“JKM has also instructed the kindergarten operator to attend a meeting at the Selangor JKM office for further information regarding this case,” the statement read.

According to JKM, the case has been referred to the District Education Office for further action.

JKM released the statement following an investigation into a complaint made by the parents of an autistic child, who alleged that their child had been abused at the premises.

Yesterday, Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim confirmed that a report had been received and an investigation was underway.

He said the report was lodged by the victim’s mother at 11.18 am on Jan 16, stating that her husband had discovered red marks on the child’s back and below the right eye.

The police investigation is being conducted under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama