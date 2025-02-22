KOTA BHARU, Feb 22 — A 17-year-old boy died in an accident when the motorcycle he was riding caught fire after it was believed to have collided with a car at Sultan Yahya Petra Bridge here yesterday.

Kota Bharu district police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said in the incident at approximately 10.55 pm, the Honda EX5 motorcycle the victim was riding from Kota Bharu towards Pasir Pekan tried to overtake a vehicle, but failed to re-enter its lane and collided with a Perodua Viva from the opposite direction.

“As a result of the collision, the victim died at the scene and was taken to the Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital Forensic Unit for a post-mortem, while a car driver who suffered injuries to his hand was taken to the hospital. — Bernama