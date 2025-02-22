KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — A businessman was arrested after he allegedly murdered his wife at a house in Bandar Sungai Long near here at 5.32 am on Thursday.

Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said that the couple’s 35-year-old son informed the police that his 65-year-old father had attempted to commit suicide by slitting his wrist with a knife after allegedly killing his mother.

Naazron stated that they went to the scene with the forensics team to find the 63-year-old local woman sprawled in the bedroom, covered in blood, and confirmed her death.

“The knife used in this incident has been seized along with several other items of evidence to assist in the investigation.

“The cause of the incident is still under investigation and it is believed that the suspect was under severe stress due to financial problems in his business of 25 years and his wife’s illness,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Naazron, the victim’s illness has not yet been identified as they are awaiting a full medical report, but it was understood that the couple has been married for 36 years and have two children.

“The body was sent to the Forensic Department of Serdang Hospital for postmortem at 4.30 pm today and determined suffocation as the cause of death.

“The suspect is placed under remand until Feb 27 and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said.

He appealed to anyone with related information to contact the nearest police station or investigating officer ASP R. K. Umesh at 012-6114900.

“People are advised to be wary of family members or close friends who are under duress or having marital problems. Counselling and advice can be obtained through Talian Kasih 15999 or any certified counsellors if needed,” he added. — Bernama

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).