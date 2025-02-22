KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Two Iranian navy vessels arrived at Port Klang yesterday for an operational visit.

The visit was significant, marking the first time Iranian naval assets arrived in Malaysia.

In a social media announcement, the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) said the two vessels are Auxiliary-type ships — IRIS Shahid Mahdavi (110-3) and the Frigate-class IRINS Dena (75).

RMN Human Resource Development Director, Captain Erman Shahril Adlan, led the Malaysian Navy delegation in welcoming the arrival of two ships with the RMN Central Band performingat the event. Valiollah Mohammadi Nasrabadi, the Iranian Ambassador to Malaysia, was also present.

The statement also said that Erman and the RMN delegation toured both ships during a meet-and-greet session.

“This visit represents a historic milestone, establishing a foundation to strengthen future bilateral relations between the RMN and the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy,” the statement added. — Bernama