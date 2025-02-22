GEORGE TOWN, Feb 22 — Less than a week after the start of the 2025/2026 school session, the nation was shocked by the heartbreaking incident of a 10-year-old boy dying on Thursday after choking on a chewy gummy candy in Penang.

It is particularly distressing that the gummy candy was purchased from premises just outside a school, despite the Guidelines on Enforcement of the Ban on Food and Beverage Sales Outside School Gates (Second Edition 2021), which have been in effect since 2012.

The guidelines prohibit the sale of food and beverages within a 40-metre radius of the school perimeter for all food vendors, including static, mobile and temporary sellers. Despite the regulation, such tragic incidents continue to occur, often involving high-risk foods such as gummy candy and konjac jelly.

Experts and relevant organisations are now advocating for stricter law enforcement and highlighting the importance of education and awareness campaigns on the dangers of certain foods, especially for parents and children.

Malaysian Paediatric Association (MPA) president Associate Professor Dr Mohamad Ikram Ilias said parents should learn from the incident involving Mohammad Fahmi Hafiz Mohammad Fakhruddin. This tragedy highlights the importance of monitoring children’s food choices, particularly when selecting snacks.

“Chewy candies, such as gummies, can pose a choking hazard, particularly for young children. Therefore, parents and guardians are advised to monitor the food provided to their children, ensuring it is safe and appropriate for consumption,” he told Bernama.

The consultant paediatrician also highlighted that schools and vendors around school areas play a crucial role in ensuring that the food items sold are safe and suitable for children.

According to him, the risk of choking is not limited to candy.

Consuming fruits with seeds, such as longan, grapes and cherries, as well as nuts, also risks choking.

Dr Mohamad Ikram said parents, guardians and educators can take several measures to ensure children’s safety, such as cutting food into small pieces and removing large seeds before giving them out.

“Ensure that children eat while sitting and not running or playing. Children who eat while talking, running or playing increase the risk of choking. Teach them proper eating techniques by encouraging them to chew food slowly,” he said.

Dr Mohamad Ikram also urged parents and guardians to learn the Heimlich manoeuvre or other emergency procedures that could save lives in choking situations.

Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) education officer N.V. Subbarow called for stricter regulations on food sold to children to ensure its safety and nutritional quality.

He said children are often unaware of the quality and ingredients of snacks, as they are more attracted to the colours and sweetness. Therefore, the Health Ministry (MOH) should regulate the snacks available in the market and ensure that all children’s snacks have approved logos from the ministry.

According to CAP’s survey, over 200 snacks marketed to children contain sugar and various artificial colours unsuitable for children.

Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman H’ng Mooi Lye said authorities in Penang always collaborate with schools to monitor vendors selling near school premises.

“The local authorities have the power to take action against all unlicensed vendors throughout the state. If we receive complaints from schools about food and beverage sales occurring outside their gates, we will respond promptly to address those complaints.

“Our enforcement officers also conduct patrols to ensure vendors comply with regulations. If they fail to adhere to the rules, enforcement officers will issue notices or immediately confiscate the items,” he said.

Mohammad Fahmi Hafiz, who was in critical condition after choking on a gummy candy last Tuesday, died while receiving treatment at the Penang Hospital on Thursday.

The Year Four student of Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Dua, Butterworth, is believed to have bought two pieces of candy before attending Quran and Fardhu Ain (KAFA) classes at 2.30 pm.

Following the incident, MOH announced yesterday that eyeball-shaped gummy candy will be banned on all online platforms and in the domestic market.

Investigations revealed that the product violated labelling requirements outlined in the Food Regulations 1985 and the Food Act 1983 [Act 281]. — Bernama