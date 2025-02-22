GEORGE TOWN, Feb 22 — Perak assemblyman Ishsam Shahruddin died this evening, Penang police said in a statement.

The 58-year-old Ayer Kuning assemblyman was in Penang for the 4-Corner Football Championship for the Chief Minister’s Cup and was reported to have collapsed at about 5.20pm while shaking hands with other players at the side of the field.

“He collapsed suddenly while engaging with others, and immediate emergency aid was administered on the spot,” Penang northeast district police said in the statement.

Ishsam was rushed to the Penang Hospital at around 5.40pm and attended to by medical personnel but pronounced dead at the Emergency Department at 6.28pm.

Ishsam Shahruddin reportedly collapsed while shaking hands with football players at the 4-Corner Football Championship for the Chief Minister’s Cup in George Town, Penang at about 5.20pm February 22, 2025. — Picture from Facebook/Che GuBard

Ishsam served as Ayer Kuning assemblyman since 2022.

Born on August 31, 1966, the former footballer was also Tapah Umno chief and was known for his active involvement in local issues and sports.