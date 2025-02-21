SHAH ALAM, Feb 21 — A total of 185 children linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) group have been handed over to their families on bond with conditions by the court.

Selangor Women’s Development and Community Welfare Exco Anfaal Saari said the bond imposed was as provided for under subsection 30(1)(a) of the Children’s Act 2001, which is an unsecured bond.

She said additional conditions under subsection 30(8) under the same act were that the parents or guardians must inform the protector (Social Welfare Department or JKM) if they wish to change their address or place of residence.

“Parents or guardians must ensure that no acts of mistreatment, abuse and neglect will occur against these children and they must ensure that the children receive appropriate formal education or schooling.

“Parents or guardians cannot transfer custody of a child to another person or place a child in a centre without the knowledge of the protector and the permission of the court,” she said at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

She was responding to an oral question from Lim Yi Wei (PH-Kampung Tunku) who wanted to know the total number of children related to GISBH who had been released on bond to guardians.

Anfaal said parents or guardians must ensure that all the needs and welfare of the child are safeguarded and guaranteed and they must present the child to the nearest JKM Office, every three months for the purpose of monitoring and supervision for the duration of the order.

“Parents or guardians must also be present with the child to participate in any programme or activity set by JKM or any relevant government agency for the duration of this order.

“These children cannot be used as content on social media or any media platform,” she said, adding that the protector at any time has the right to be present and visit them at their residential address.

Anfaal said there are four criteria for the suitability of the guardian that allow the release of the child, namely the social availability of the family to accept the child and the suitability of the living environment.

“In addition, the economic availability of the family and being able to meet the children’s schooling needs are also criteria,” she said.

Meanwhile, Anfaal said JKM can take back the child if there is an action to violate the bond. — Bernama