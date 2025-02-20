KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) recorded a profit of RM63.48 billion in investment income after the sale and purchase activities of its Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) shares, Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said in Parliament today.

He said the shares were sold for about RM6.80 to RM7.70 per unit, which generated RM102 million in revenue for EPF’s dividend distribution for the financial year 2023.

“Allegations that EPF incurred losses from this sale are baseless and have been clearly refuted by EPF in its press statement on February 12.

“Based on this statement, it is evident that EPF recorded a profit from the sale and purchase of MAHB shares and successfully posted a total investment income of RM63.48 billion for the financial statement ending December 31, 2023.

“It also successfully declared dividends of 5.50 per cent for conventional savings and 5.40 per cent for Syariah savings,” he said during the Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat.

He was responding to Kampar MP Chong Zhemin, who asked the ministry to explain the total profit or loss incurred by EPF in the purchase and sale of MAHB shares.

Overall, Amir Hamzah said since 2014, the total revenue from active trading and dividend collection of MAHB shares has reached RM650 million.



