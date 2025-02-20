KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has recommended that the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW), and state governments develop a master plan for the Rural Water Supply (BALB) project to ensure rural communities have access to safe and high-quality water.

PAC chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said this recommendation is among seven proposals submitted to the relevant ministries following three proceedings on the project in Sabah and Sarawak, which began on July 24.

Other recommendations include strengthening project management methods and ensuring proactive, continuous coordination between KKDW, state governments, and relevant agencies to keep projects on schedule.

“KKDW must also ensure state water authorities submit standard operating procedures for scheduled prevention and recovery plans before the project is handed over to the state government.

“In addition, KKDW should allocate funds under the project for the installation of water tanks and metres for underprivileged residents,” she said during a press conference at Parliament today.

Mas Ermieyati said the PAC also recommended that KKDW provide an update on the transition plan for generator-powered water supply to metered systems at 15 affected treatment plants, to be monitored by state PACs and state governments.

She added that during the proceedings, including one held in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, the PAC summoned several key witnesses, including the auditor-general and deputy auditor-general, KKDW secretary-general, Sarawak BALB Department director and Sabah State Water Department director.

She noted that the PAC proceedings identified several weaknesses, including the absence of a comprehensive master plan for rural water supply, poor inter-agency coordination, and the lack of preventive and conservation plans.

In a separate development, Mas Ermieyati announced that the second public hearing on rising health insurance premiums, private hospital charges, and their impact on public healthcare will take place at Parliament tomorrow.

“This session seeks to gather information, feedback, and public opinions on the issue. It will begin at 8 am and is open to the public,” she said.

She added that nine proceedings have been planned for the issue, with the first one commencing next Monday. Witnesses to be called include representatives from the Ministry of Finance, Bank Negara, and the Ministry of Health. — Bernama