KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — The government has yet to receive any applications to propose the Chinese new villages in Selangor as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) World Heritage Site.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said that the nomination of the Chinese new villages is an initiative by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (Icomos) Malaysia, a professional organisation dedicated to the conservation and protection of cultural heritage sites nationwide.

“At present, the ministry has not received any applications for collaboration or nomination regarding this matter,” he said in a written parliamentary reply today.

Nga was responding to Permatang Pauh MP Muhammad Fawwaz Mohamad Jan who asked if the ministry had stopped the proposal.

Old houses built by Chinese new village settlers from 1948. — Picture courtesy of Yap Pian Hon

He said the ministry fully supports the efforts of any professional organisation to nominate villages that meet Unesco’s criteria for World Heritage status.

“Such recognition not only brings cultural and historical benefits but also enhances a site’s attractiveness, leading to increased tourism activities and boosting the country’s image and prestige,” he added.

In February last year, Nga said he will discuss with the Selangor state government a study to nominate the Chinese new villages in Selangor as a Unesco World Heritage Site.

He said that these efforts aim to recognise the cultural and historical significance of the new villages that have been around for 76 years.



