KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Government efforts to attract young people’s interest in technical and vocational education and training (TVET), flood mitigation projects and issues related to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) are among the focus of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, during the Minister’s Question Time, Lee Chuan How (PH-Ipoh Timor) will ask the Prime Minister about the initiatives to empower young people interested in skills-based learning through the TVET programmes.

He will also seek details on how TVET programmes can attract more students and expand access to skills training to meet industry needs and develop a competitive and skilled workforce.

During the same session, Datuk Dr Alias Razak (PN-Kuala Nerus) will ask the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister about actions taken in response to the Prime Minister’s call to expedite flood mitigation projects, as well as updates on project costs, given that the project approval process was previously cancelled at the end of 2022.

Additionally, Chong Zhemin (PH-Kampar) is set to ask the Finance Minister about EPF’s total profit or loss from the purchase and sale of Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) shares and how this is reflected in its financial statements.

During the question-and-answer session, Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (PN-Masjid Tanah) will ask the Home Minister about monitoring measures and enforcement actions taken against the identity card counterfeit syndicate allegedly selling MyKad at RM4,400 to interested individuals, especially foreigners, and promoting it through social media platforms.

Also expected to draw attention is a question from Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah (PN-Langkawi) to the Transport Minister regarding the number of tyre shops and workshops penalised for renting out tyres to lorries as a trick to pass the inspections at PUSPAKOM.

Following this session, the Dewan Rakyat will continue with the winding up of the motion of thanks for the royal address by ministers from each ministry.

The current Parliament sitting runs for 18 days until March 6. — Bernama