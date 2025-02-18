SHAH ALAM, Feb 18 — The suspect in last week’s shooting at a Setia Alam shopping mall was killed in a shootout with police at a hotel in Pulau Ketam, Klang, early this morning.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the man in his 30s, was tracked down in a joint operation by the Bukit Aman and Selangor Criminal Investigation Departments at around 3 am.

“A shootout occurred inside a hotel room, and the suspect was shot dead,” he said in a statement today, adding that two loaded firearms were found in his possession during the raid.

The suspect, who had nine prior criminal records, including one for a drug-related offence and seven for robbery, had been hiding at the hotel for the past two days, said Hussein.

On Feb 8, a cleaner was shot in the leg by an unidentified individual at a shopping mall in Setia Alam.

The suspect then fled by hijacking a vehicle and forcing the driver to help him escape.

Subsequently, Hussein confirmed that police had identified the suspect and launched a manhunt. — Bernama