KLANG, Feb 18 — The suspect in the shooting at a shopping mall in Setia Alam, Shah Alam last week who was shot dead on Pulau Ketam this morning managed to commit five crimes before fleeing to the island two days ago.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said after the incident on the night of Feb 8, the suspect, known as ‘Ah Boy’, first fled to the south of the country before returning to Selangor by threatening e-hailing and lorry drivers, as well as stealing a motorcycle to travel to his destination.

“After the incident at the shopping mall, he fled from Klang to Melaka and stayed there for five days before turning back to Banting and two days ago he was spotted in Sabak Bernam.

“In Sabak Bernam, he managed to commit housebreaking, brandishing a firearm and also robbery before fleeing to Pulau Ketam, bringing the total number of crimes committed by the suspect to 15,” he said at a press conference at Pulau Ketam Jetty here today.

Hussein said the suspect had been active in committing crimes since 2014 and had been jailed twice for robbery, with most cases committed solo and in small groups, in addition to being identified as having firearms since last year.

“We are also investigating whether he used Pulau Ketam as a transit point before fleeing abroad and investigations are also being carried out to trace where he obtained the weapons,” he said.

Regarding the shooting case at the shopping mall in Setia Alam, Hussein said his party did not rule out the possibility that the suspect was planning to commit a robbery.

Earlier, Hussein in a statement confirmed that the suspect, who was in his 30s, was shot dead in a shootout with police in a hotel room in Pulau Ketam early this morning.

The suspect, who has 10 previous criminal records including the incident, is being hunted by police after shooting a cleaner at the shopping mall on Feb 8.

After firing, the suspect then fled by stopping a vehicle and forcing the driver to take him out of the area.



Following the incident, Hussein reportedly said that his party had identified and intensified efforts to hunt down the suspect involved in the incident. — Bernama



