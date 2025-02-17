KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Malaysia’s medical tourism industry generated RM2.13 billion in revenue last year, surpassing the RM1.4 billion projected by the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) in 2021.

Why did 1.26 million international patients seek medical care in Malaysia?

Besides the good doctors and internationally accredited and award-winning hospitals, private healthcare in Malaysia is comparatively more affordable than some other countries.

“Patients can access premium medical care at a fraction of the cost compared to other leading medical tourism destinations, including the United States, Europe, and neighbouring Asian countries,” MHTC said.

Treatments in gastroenterology, obstetrics, and gynaecology were the most sought-after by healthcare travellers.

In-vitro fertilisation treatment costs from RM13,000 to RM17,000 per session in Malaysia, but would runs around US$15,000 to US$20,000 (RM67,000 to RM89,000) in the United States, and about US$6,000 to US$12,000 in Thailand, according to RHB Bank’s 22024 Medical Tourism in Asean report.

“This cost-effectiveness is further ensured by the Ministry of Health Malaysia, which strictly regulates healthcare treatment rates, maintaining high standards of care while keeping costs significantly lower than many other countries in the region,” MHTC said.

Additionally, based on various sources, a liver transplant in Malaysia ranged between US$50,000 and US$70,000, or half what it took to undergo the procedure in Indonesia and Singapore.

However, the same could be performed for between US$45,000 and US$60,000 in Thailand.

Aside from cost, accessibility of medical care in Malaysia is also a major draw.

With an abundance of ferries and flights crossing the strait, Malaysia became a top destination for Indonesian medical tourists, accounting for 66 per cent of all travellers seeking healthcare treatments in Malaysia, according to data supplied by MHTC.

Notably, the number of flights from Jakarta to Kuala Lumpur was three times more than the number of flights from Jakarta to Bangkok, as per data compiled by RHB Bank from January 6 to 12, this year.

Some hospitals also go as far as providing transportation arrangements for the patient to the hospital.

After Indonesians, Chinese and Indian nationals remained the second and third largest groups of medical tourists in Malaysia, according to the MHTC’s Healthcare Travel Industry Blueprint 2021-2025.

MHTC cited Malaysia’s diversity and familiarity as a reason why Malaysia was a popular healthcare tourist destination.

Many Malaysian hospitals also hold prestigious accreditations from bodies such as the Joint Commission International (JCI) and the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH), further cementing the country’s reputation as a trusted medical hub.

Additionally, MHTC also provides ample support for healthcare travellers from pre-arrival consultations to post-treatment follow-ups across its network of over 200 hospitals nationwide.