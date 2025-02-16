KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to officiate the Commemoration Ceremony for the late Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj tomorrow.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the event, held in conjunction with the 122nd birth anniversary of the country’s Father of Independence, would be officiated by the Prime Minister at 4 pm at the Tunku Abdul Rahman Memorial here.

“Tunku Abdul Rahman is not only known as Malaysia’s first Prime Minister but also as a symbol of harmony and unity in our country.

“His leadership, based on tolerance, justice, and compassion, laid a strong foundation for unity among Malaysians of various races, religions, and cultures,” he said in a post on Facebook today.

Tunku Abdul Rahman, born in Alor Setar, Kedah, on Feb 8, 1903, served as Malaysia’s first Prime Minister from Aug 31, 1957, to Sept 22, 1970.

Meanwhile, National Archives Deputy Director-General (Planning and Management Sector) Zaidin Mohd Noor when interviewed on Bernama Radio today said the programme aligned with the Ministry of National Unity’s efforts to promote the history and legacy of Tunku Abdul Rahman.

He said Tunku Abdul Rahman made significant contributions to the country’s struggle for independence, economic development, and national unity.

According to Zaidin, Tunku Abdul Rahman also established diplomatic ties with foreign nations and was actively involved in international organisations such as the United Nations and the Commonwealth.

“The late Tunku was responsible for founding the Association of Southeast Asia (ASA), comprising Malaya (as Malaysia was then known), Thailand, and the Philippines in 1961. ASA later evolved into Asean on Aug 8, 1967.

“Asean now consists of 10 member countries. This clearly demonstrates that Tunku’s contributions not only benefited his own nation but also the broader regional community,” he said.

When asked about the ministry’s efforts through the National Archives to ensure that statesmen remain remembered by society, Zaidin said that to date, 11 memorials, galleries, libraries, and birthplaces have been established and opened to the public.

“One of them is the Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Memorial, located on Jalan Dato Onn, Kuala Lumpur. This memorial was inaugurated on Nov 10, 1994.

“In addition, the Ministry of National Unity, through the National Archives of Malaysia, has organised various outreach and advocacy programmes to promote these memorials, galleries, libraries, and birthplaces, as well as the statesmen associated with them,” he said.

Zaidin also expressed hope that such programmes would further enhance public knowledge, understanding, and appreciation of the country’s eminent figures, as well as Malaysia’s historical and cultural heritage. — Bernama