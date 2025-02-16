KUCHING, Feb 16 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chief whip and Satok assemblyman Datuk Ibrahim Baki has successfully secured a vice president post in Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) in his first attempt.

He garnered 910 votes in the party elections for the Bumiputera Wing.

Closely following Ibrahim was Datuk Sri Julaihi Narawi, who retained his vice president post with 900 votes.

Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee also maintained his position with 788 votes.

Fellow party member and second time contender Datuk Len Talif Salleh joined Ibrahim as a fresh face in the party’s vice-presidential ranks, clinching the post with 687 votes.

With Ibrahim and Len Talif emerging victorious, incumbents Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi were ousted from the race, having received 669 and 546 votes, respectively.

The results were announced by the party’s election committee chairman Datuk Awang Bemee Ali Basah.

Datuk Dr Aidel Lariwoo, Datuk Abdullah Saidol, Datuk Mohammad Razi Sitam, Senator Dato Ahmad Ibrahim and Awla Dris were among the 16 candidates elected for the Bumiputera Wing’s Supreme Working Council (MKT).

Other candidates elected for the MKT include Yusuf Abdul Wahab, Abdul Yakub Arbi, Mohamad Duri, Shafiee Ahmad, Razaili Gapor, Dato Haidar Khan Asghar Khan, Iskandar Turkee, Awangku Jinal Abedin Pengiran Jawa, Sulhie Saleh, Syed Hamzah Wan Hamid Edruce and Julaihi Mohamad.

For the Pesaka Wing’s MKT, Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin was among the 14 candidates elected for the council. He first joined PBB as a member in 2022.

Joining him in the Pesaka Wing’s MKT were Datuk Jefferson Jamit, Lidam Assan, John Ilus, Senator Michael Mujah, Datuk Dr Richard Rapu, Dr Simon SInang Bada, Dato Daniel Jubang, Dato Paulus Palu Gumbang, Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, Datuk Dennis Ngau, Datuk Henry Sum Agong, Lenard Jambu and Jawan Nyaun.

Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has also been reappointed as PBB’s secretary-general.

Former Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat and Salihin Abang were both appointed as the party’s auditors. — The Borneo Post