SIBU, Feb 16 — Senior citizens aged 60 and above with listed pre-existing health conditions can receive free influenza vaccine starting Feb 18.

The Sibu Divisional Health Office (DHO), in a Facebook post yesterday, said the appointments are offered via MySejahtera only for certain clinics.

The clinics in the Sibu District include Klinik Kesihatan Jalan Oya (every Tuesday and Thursday); Klinik Kesihatan Jalan Lanang (every Tuesday and Thursday); and Klinik Kesihatan Sibu Jaya (every Monday and Friday).

The other clinics are Klinik Kesihatan Machan (every Tuesday and Wednesday) in the Kanowit District, and Klinik Kesihatan Selangau in the Selangau District (every Friday).

DHO added that the listed pre-existing health conditions include ‘Diabetes Mellitus’ (high blood sugar); chronic respiratory diseases, such as bronchial asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung disease; chronic cardiovascular diseases (heart disease); obesity; hypertension (high blood pressure); high cholesterol (dyslipidaemia); and kidney disease. — The Borneo Post