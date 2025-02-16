KUCHING, Feb 16 — Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said he will need to discuss his position in the Sarawak State Cabinet with Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg following his defeat in the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) elections today.

Abdul Karim, who is Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister as well as Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister, said he is prepared for any possibilities, including a cabinet reshuffle and potentially stepping down from his ministerial posts.

“Well, I see the Cabinet as the prerogative of the Premier. Of course, probably his appointments in the Cabinet are based on positions in the party,

“But that is his prerogative — whether this will affect (anything) or not, I will need to discuss with him,” he told reporters when met at PBB Convention held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

With the PBB delegates having made their decisions, Abdul Karim said he will not make things difficult for Abang Johari.

“I will have to sit down with him, and if there’s a need for him to look into the possibility of a Cabinet reshuffle, I’m prepared to let go — because nobody is bigger than the party,” he said.

He described the election as a ‘friendly family contest’ and reiterated his respect for the delegates’ decision, stating that he harbours no resentment over the outcome.

“I am very happy that everything went well. We have to respect the democratic process and the delegates’ votes. I will just need to do a little post-mortem on my own,” he added.

Looking ahead on the PBB Convention in the future, he noted that the next convention is still several years away, and whether he remains in politics or steps away will depend on the circumstances at that time.

“I cannot predict the future because many decisions are under the prerogative of the leadership,” he said.

Regarding the party’s structure, Abdul Karim expressed confidence that no new positions would be introduced unless amendments were made to the party’s constitution.

He extended his gratitude to all delegates who voted for him and his fellow candidates, reinforcing his commitment to the party’s unity and progress.

Abdul Karim, alongside Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi was ousted from the race to become PBB vice president after they garnered only 669 and 546 votes respectively.

In his first attempt, Satok assemblyman Datuk Ibrahim Baki secured the PBB veep post with 910 votes.

Second time contender Datuk Len Talif Salleh also secured the vice president post with 687 votes.

Both Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi and Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee retained their post as the party’s vice presidents. — The Borneo Post