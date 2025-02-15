IPOH, Feb 15 — Water supply in several areas of Hilir Perak has been restored to 70 per cent today, an increase from 55 per cent recorded yesterday.

State Infrastructure, Energy, Water, and Public Transport Committee chairman, Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin, said the affected areas experiencing gradual restoration are Langkap, Chui Chak, Changkat Jong, and Air Hitam.

“However, Perak Water Board (LAP) is still carrying out scheduled rationing in these areas from midnight to 6 am.

“The priority now is to refill water tank towers in residential areas within the district, as they are highly populated,” he said when contacted today.

Yesterday, LAP announced that the areas affected by the disruption were Sungai Manik, Kampung Sungai Tok Sidin, Kampung Sungai Air Deras Langkap, Kampung Permatang Sungai Manik, Kampung Pengkalan Daun, Kampung Permatang Pelanduk, Kampung Orang Asli Redang Punggor, Taman KPJ, Taman Orkid, Jalan Bidor-Teluk Intan, and Kampung Changkat Jong.

The disruption also affected the Batang Padang district due to an underground LAP pipe leak, which channels raw water to the Bukit Temoh Water Treatment Plant near Taman Bunga Raya, Tapah, since Feb 6.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Nizar said that the disruption in Tapah and Bidor is almost fully resolved. However, there is still water rationing in certain areas to prioritise supply to the Hilir Perak district.

“I was informed that this is due to Hilir Perak’s larger population and higher number of water tank towers compared to Tapah and Bidor,” he said.

He also advised residents in affected areas to use water prudently until the situation is fully restored. — Bernama