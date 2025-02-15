KOTA KINABALU, Feb 15 — Sabah Umno information chief Datuk Suhaimi Nasir on Saturday confirmed that the party has had no discussions with Parti Warisan.

Suhaimi in a statement said, “Referring to the statement by YB Datuk Darell Leiking, Deputy President of Warisan, I confirm that as of today, there has been no official discussion or agreement between Sabah Umno and Parti Warisan.”

Suhaimi also stressed that for now, Sabah Umno has not decided to form a coalition with any political party in Sabah.

He said that all circulating reports are merely speculation and do not represent the official stance of Sabah Umno.

Sabah Umno, Suhaini said, remains focused on strengthening the party and advocating for the interests of the people of Sabah.

“To face any potential developments, Sabah Umno has prepared its own strategies. With the people’s trust and the party’s experience in managing welfare and state development, Sabah Umno will continue to be the top choice for voters across Sabah.

“Therefore, Sabah Umno advises all parties not to be influenced by baseless speculation. Any official decision or announcement will be made through legitimate channels at the appropriate time,” said Suhaimi.

On Friday, Darell said Warisan does not have any electoral understanding with Sabah BN.

Darell said that he received numerous calls and WhatsApp messages from journalists, Warisan party members and the public asking if an electoral understanding between Warisan and Sabah BN has been reached, as a Facebook page claimed on Thursday.

He confirmed that no electoral understanding has been made between Warisan and Sabah BN (or any other political party) involving the state assembly seats, as stated by that page. — The Borneo Post