PUTRAJAYA, Feb 15 — Four Ramadan bazaars will be opened in Putrajaya throughout the fasting month this year for the convenience of local residents.

Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) president Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud said that in addition to the usual Ramadan bazaars at Precincts 3, 11, and 14, a smaller-scale bazaar will be opened at the Agricultural Heritage Park (Precinct 16).

“Almost 800 lots are being made available for the sellers at the bazaars this year,” he told reporters when asked after the launch of the Sports Carnival in conjunction with the Federal Territories’ Day 2025 celebration by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa here today.

He said strict monitoring would be carried out with a focus on the quality of food on sale.

“As such, sellers would only be allowed to start selling after 3 pm,” he said.

Fadlun also reminded all traders to maintain cleanliness and food quality and not to raise the prices at their whims and fancy.

PPj will also collaborate with other agencies, including the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, the Ministry of Health and the Department of Social Welfare, to prevent street begging activity, especially involving foreigners, he added.

This year, Ramadan is expected to start on March 2. — Bernama



