KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — The driver of a white Perodua Axia seen circling Bulatan Mahkota in Kluang hundreds of times in a viral video has been confirmed to have schizophrenia.

According to Sinar Harian, Kluang District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Bahrin Mohd Noh, said the local man, in his 50s, is receiving treatment at Hospital Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom.

“He is also undergoing treatment at a clinic and had previously received mental health care at Hospital Permai, Johor Baru, in 2020 and 2021,” he said.

The viral 57-second video showed the Axia repeatedly circling the roundabout with its hazard lights flashing, allegedly from morning until night.

Police received a report about the incident at 8.20pm on Thursday and managed to stop the vehicle about 10 minutes later. No accidents or injuries were reported.

Investigations revealed the car belongs to the man’s brother.

Bahrin added that police have advised the family not to let him leave home alone or drive.