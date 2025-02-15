PUTRAJAYA, Feb 15 — The issuance of licences for Ramadan bazaars in the federal capital this year will be carried out transparently, including the drawing of lots managed by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said DBKL is in the final phase of finalising the list of traders.

She said that so far, only 20 to 30 per cent of applicants have yet to submit their applications, and the process remains open to those interested in operating during Ramadan.

This year, more than 3,000 business lots have been allocated across Kuala Lumpur.

“We are giving full opportunities for those who are genuinely keen to trade and increase their income during Ramadan in preparation for Aidilfitri,” she told reporters after launching the Sports Carnival in conjunction with the Federal Territory Day 2025 celebration here today.

Dr Zaliha said the bazaars will operate in two phases, namely Ramadan and Aidilfitri, with DBKL managing both the licensing and maintenance aspects.

She said the direct licensing method implemented in Putrajaya and Labuan last year has ensured traders received reasonable rental rates and improved management efficiency.

Meanwhile, she urged individuals or trader associations dissatisfied with the process to submit complaints to DBKL instead of making baseless allegations.

This follows recent claims by the Kuala Lumpur Bumiputera Traders and Hawkers Association that DBKL had failed to address several issues concerning Ramadan bazaars, including the resale of trading lots.

She stressed that firm action will be taken against those involved in reselling Ramadan bazaar licences, as instructed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a separate development, Dr Zaliha said an internal investigation into the alleged misconduct of a DBKL advisory board member linked to a RM4 million project is in its final stage.

She added that a briefing will soon be held with Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif to review the investigation findings.

Regarding the Sports Carnival, Dr Zaliha said the programme serves a dual purpose of promoting a healthy lifestyle and identifying new talents to represent the Federal Territories contingent at the Malaysia Games (Sukma). — Bernama