KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra fully supports Malaysia’s 2025 Asean Chairmanship, commending its theme of “Inclusivity and Sustainability” as timely and aligned with Asean’s collective priorities.

She underscored the need for stronger collaboration to address shared security and economic challenges, ensuring the region remains resilient amid rising geopolitical tensions.

“We are counting on Malaysia to pursue closer collaboration and make full use of existing Asean mechanisms in tackling pressing transboundary issues that are impacting the security and well-being of our peoples, such as drug trafficking, online scams, and transboundary haze and air pollution,” she told Bernama in a written interview.

Malaysia officially assumed the chairmanship of the Asean 2025 on January 1, the fifth time it has led the regional grouping since its establishment in 1967. Malaysia has previously chaired Asean in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015.

Over 300 key meetings and programmes are scheduled to take place across the country throughout the year.

On Asean unity, Paetongtarn expressed confidence in Malaysia’s leadership, stating that it will play a key role in sustaining regional peace and stability.

“Malaysia’s initiatives, such as the Asean-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) + China Summit, reflect Asean’s commitment to strategic engagement with external partners amidst global tensions. This approach will help Asean navigate geopolitical and geo-economic uncertainties,” she said.

The Thai Prime Minister said Thailand and Malaysia, two of Asean’s five founding members, should prioritise the effective implementation of the soon-to-be-adopted Asean Community Vision 2045 to build a resilient, innovative, dynamic, and people-centred Asean.

“As the Asean Coordinator for Sustainable Development Cooperation, Thailand will work closely with Malaysia to advance the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across the region.

“We will also champion ‘Green Asean’ initiatives, ensuring they align with Asean’s long-term vision and Malaysia’s Chairmanship theme,” she noted.

As major power rivalries and regional disputes reshape South-east Asia’s geopolitical landscape, Paetongtarn emphasised that Thailand and Malaysia must continue playing a proactive and constructive role in maintaining Asean’s stability and economic resilience.

She asserted that both countries must reinforce multilateralism and regional cooperation to ensure Asean remains united and steadfast amid rising uncertainties.

“Together, Thailand and Malaysia can lead Asean in diversifying economic foundations, enhancing competitiveness, and safeguarding the region’s collective interests on the global stage,” she said.

Paetongtarn also stressed the need for closer cooperation in fostering strategic partnerships, upholding Asean centrality, and promoting regional peace and prosperity.

She welcomed Malaysia’s commitment as Asean Chair to strengthening key regional mechanisms, particularly the East Asia Summit (EAS) and Asean Plus Three, to deepen dialogue and cooperation for greater regional stability.

“This will be instrumental in advancing Malaysia’s efforts to enhance regional stability and prosperity under its Chairmanship. Thailand stands ready to fully support this endeavour,” she affirmed.

On the appointment of her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin, as an informal adviser for Malaysia’s 2025 Asean Chairmanship, Paetongtarn clarified that “he serves in a personal capacity, and any views or opinions expressed in this role would be his own”.

However, she acknowledged that Thaksin’s extensive political and business experience — particularly his knowledge of Asean’s political landscape and regional development — could help enhance cooperation among Asean member states.

“As a seasoned politician and entrepreneur with vast experience in Asean affairs, particularly in Thailand’s neighbouring countries, I believe he could contribute to fostering closer cooperation on issues of common benefit among Asean member states,” she added.

On December 16, Anwar announced the appointment of Thaksin as an informal adviser to assist Malaysia as Asean Chair 2025.

Thaksin served as the Thai prime minister from 2001 to 2006. — Bernama