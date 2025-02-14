SHAH ALAM, Feb 14 — A python was discovered within the government quarters compound where Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan resides yesterday morning.

The Pontian MP shared the incident on his Facebook page, expressing relief that the snake had not entered his home and crediting the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) for capturing it.

“The python entered the government quarters area where I live this morning.

“Thank you, Ryan, Azmi, and Ashraf from APM for capturing it. I even helped hold the snake.

“Luckily, it had not entered the house yet. It was quite a large snake from the surrounding area,” he wrote.

Earlier, media reports highlighted a separate incident in which a six-year-old boy was injured after being bitten by a python while attempting to use the toilet at his home in Apartment Prima Court, Saujana Melawati, on Wednesday afternoon.

The snake reportedly attacked when the child lifted the toilet lid to relieve himself.