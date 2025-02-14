PUTRAJAYA, Feb 13 — The National Registration Department (JPN) has been designated as the lead agency for MyDigital ID pre-registration, aimed at increasing the adoption rate of digital identity verification in the country.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the decision was agreed upon during the National Digital Economy and Fourth Industrial Revolution Council (MED4IRN) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday.

Following this, he has asked JPN director-general Badrul Hisham Alias to draft the necessary processes and legal requirements to implement the initiative.

“This is because JPN holds the most legitimate and comprehensive citizen data. With this approach, every Malaysian who turns 12 will automatically be registered for Digital ID when obtaining their MyKad,” he told reporters after officiating the 2024 National Registration Innovation Awards here yesterday.

Saifuddin said amendments to the National Registration Act would be made to enable transactions using MyDigital ID to be legally recognised.

“The main objective of this initiative is to increase Digital ID registration and simplify public transactions with government applications in the future,” he said.

Anwar before this had expressed disappointment over delays in implementing two national digital initiatives, namely MyDigital ID and the second 5G network.

MyDigital ID is a government initiative for secure and authenticated online identity verification, developed since 2016.

The digital identity system will be used by both the public and private sectors to verify user identities when conducting online transactions. — Bernama