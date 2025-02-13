JOHOR BARU, Feb 13 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke has assured that the government will make an official announcement before enforcing the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) on all Singapore-registered vehicles entering Malaysia.

He said Singapore motorists would be informed of the enforcement date in advance.

“The government will not start any enforcement action on Singapore motorists without first notifying them,” he told reporters at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel here today.

Earlier, Loke witnessed the signing of a master agreement between MRT Corporation (MRT Corp) and Sunway Group to develop an integrated mixed-use development adjacent to the Bukit Chagar RTS Link Station.

He said the government is still adopting a soft approach towards Singapore motorists, with enforcement officers issuing reminders and notices despite the VEP being implemented last year.

The VEP serves as an authorisation permit, similar to an identity card or passport, allowing foreign-registered vehicles to enter Malaysia. Malaysian vehicles do not require one.

The system was introduced for Singapore-registered vehicles entering Malaysia by land on October 1 last year. Currently, motorcycles are temporarily exempt, though the government plans to make it mandatory in the future.

Issued by the Road Transport Department (JPJ), the VEP requires Singapore motorists to obtain a radio frequency identification (RFID) tag as part of their application.

The tag costs RM10, is valid for five years, and is non-transferable, uniquely identifying each vehicle.

In addition to the VEP, a RM20 road charge is imposed on all vehicles entering from Singapore, which must be linked to a Touch ‘n Go e-wallet account.