KAJANG, Feb 13 — Kajang Hospital has been rebranded to Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin Hospital.

The ceremony to unveil the new name was officiated by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, today.

Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin was in attendance.

The event also saw the opening of the hospital’s Women and Children Complex (WCC), which began operations on Oct 7 last year.

In his speech, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said that Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin Hospital is one of the major specialist hospitals with modern facilities that can accommodate more than 28,000 patients annually with 17 specialised services.

“This hospital is part of the fourth Klang Valley Cluster Hospital Programme, with Sultan Idris Shah Hospital, Serdang, as the lead cluster hospital. It receives specialised services through regular visits from medical experts and resource sharing, enhancing the quality of care for patients,” he said.

On the WCC, Dzulkefly said the complex is part of the Health Ministry’s efforts to reduce congestion, expand access to treatment, and ensure that patients receive the best services.

He said the nine-story treatment complex has 272 beds, 14 labour rooms, six operating theatres, one computed tomography (CT) scan, and paediatric dental and audiology services.

“A total of 1,043 new positions have been approved to ensure that this facility is driven by highly skilled and specialised healthcare personnel,” he said, adding that the RM287 million facility was built on a 5.43-hectare of land. — Bernama