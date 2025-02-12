JOHOR BARU, Feb 12 — A 47-year-old metal fabricator has been remanded for seven days in connection with a meat cleaver attack that left a man seriously injured along Jalan Meldrum in the city centre yesterday.

The remand order was issued by Johor Baru High Court senior assistant registrar Mohammad Izham Mohd Aliyas at the Magistrate’s Court today.

The order, effective today, allows further investigation under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous harm with intent using a weapon.

Meanwhile, Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said the incident involved a 43-year-old unemployed man.

He said the incident happened along Jalan Meldrum near Merlin Towers at 2.29pm yesterday.

“The suspect and victim were both believed to be intoxicated and did not know each other. They were hanging out and drinking alcohol in the area where the incident occurred.

“The victim and the suspect reportedly had a verbal altercation before the attack involving a sharp object.

“The cause of the incident was believed to be the verbal altercation between the two parties who were drunk at the time,” he said in a statement today.

Raub said the victim suffered serious head injuries, believed to have been caused by a sharp weapon, before being taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for treatment.

Police seized a meat cleaver suspected to have been used in the attack.

“The suspect, who tested positive for methamphetamine abuse, also has eight previous records related to crime and drug abuse, while the victim had four previous records for various criminal offences and drug abuse,” he said, adding that neither had pending cases or were wanted by police.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for self-administration of illicit drugs.

Several videos and images of the incident have been widely shared on social media, showing the bloodied victim and the suspect’s arrest. Photos of the meat cleaver, believed to be the weapon used, have also circulated online.