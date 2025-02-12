KUCHING, Feb 12 — A teenage girl was rescued from a smoke-filled house caused by an unattended stove in Matang here this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a report on the incident was received at 8.41am and personnel from Petra Jaya were deployed to the scene.

“The personnel had to cut through a padlock to enter the house.

“Inside, they found the girl asleep in a bedroom, unaware of the smoke spreading from the kitchen,” said a Bomba spokesperson in a statement today.

Firefighters quickly turned off the stove and ventilated the house to clear the smoke.

No casualties or structural damage were reported and the operation concluded at 9.18am.