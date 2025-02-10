KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued 107,014 notices for various offences during the Chinese New Year Special Operation 2025 from January 20 till yesterday.

Its director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said 429,423 vehicles were checked and 724 were seized during the operation, with the highest offence being expired road tax or the lack of vehicle insurance, with 29,994 cases, followed by expired or lack of driving license (20,414 cases) and technical offences (15,610 cases), including those related to tyres and brakes.

“The JPJ has issued reminders on these issues. Therefore, vehicle owners are reminded to check their vehicles before starting their journeys as it involves other people’s lives,” he said at a media conference marking the end of the operation at the Sungai Besi toll plaza here today.

He noted that there was a drop in the number of notices during this operation, with 107,014 notices issued compared to 207,127 notices last year, which he attributed to the result of enforcement agencies being able to achieve their targets during Chinese New Year operations this year and a heightened awareness about the perception of being caught.

“This perception that we have raised is our effort to reduce the accident and fatality rate through enforcement methods,” Aedy Fadly said, adding that during the operation, a goods vehicle ban had been enforced for four days, from January 27 to 28 and February 1 to 2.

“There still are goods vehicles that fail to comply with the ban and notices and vehicle detention under Section 59 of the Road Transport Act 1987 were carried out on 21 vehicles, inaddition to 140 JPJ P22 notices being issued for other offences,” he added.

The just-concluded operation was joined by the police, the Plus Malaysia Berhad and the National Anti-Drug Agency (Nada). — Bernama