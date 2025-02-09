SHAH ALAM, Feb 9 — Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz said today that any decision he makes regarding his membership in any party will first be discussed with Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Speaking to reporters after attending the Golf KITA 2025 charity event here, the Umno Supreme Council member also said that he would only make an official announcement on the matter after holding discussions with Ahmad Zahid.

The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, officiated the event, which was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

There has been talk that Tengku Zafrul might leave Umno following claims that his political future at the party is uncertain.

This speculation arose after media reports suggested that he had been invited to join PKR a few months ago.

In a separate issue, Tengku Zafrul said he was aware of media reports regarding suggestions from certain quarters that he be appointed as Malaysia’s Ambassador to the United States after his term as senator ends in December.

“For me, any position offered now or in the future is up to the prime minister,” he said.

However, Tengku Zafrul said that his current focus is to continue his duties at Miti, more so with Malaysia being the Asean chairman this year.

Recently, former Bangi Member of Parliament Ong Kian Ming proposed five individuals for consideration by Putrajaya as Malaysia’s next Ambassador to the United States, including Tengku Zafrul and PKR Vice President Nurul Izzah Anwar. — Bernama