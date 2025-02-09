KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — A total of 54 individuals have reported losses of RM5.2 million after investing in a vending machine scheme.

According to The Star, one of the victims, a 60-year-old woman, who identified herself as Priema, shared that she and her husband lost around RM80,000 since 2023 in vending machines for drinks and snacks.

The scheme, which is believed to have been operating since 2023, involved investments ranging from RM1,000 to RM450,000.

“I started investing in December 2023, using my Employee Provident Fund (EPF) savings of about RM50,000. I received over RM9,000 in returns and felt confident, so I urged my husband to invest.

“He ended up investing RM30,000,” she was quoted as saying by The Star at a press conference today.

A retired cleaner, Priema mentioned that the scheme appeared promising initially, with returns coming in for the first few months. However, the payments eventually ceased.

She expressed her distress, explaining that all their savings had been lost, leaving her struggling to even pay rent.

Another victim, Adrian, shared that he was introduced to the scheme by a friend.

Attracted by the low initial capital and the promise of high returns, he decided to invest in March last year. Over time, he invested nearly RM80,000 and received approximately RM6,000 in returns.

However, since July last year, the payments ceased. When he inquired with the investment agent, he was told that the company was facing cash flow issues.

Along with Adrian, all 54 victims have filed police reports regarding the matter.