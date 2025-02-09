KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the suspect in a shooting incident at a shopping mall in Setia Alam last night was believed to have shot at a janitor because he was angry after being told to move his items in the area.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said that the suspect, a local man in his 30s, was suspected to be under the influence of drugs at that time.

“However, the real motive has (yet to be determined),” he told reporters after accompanying Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil to the 60th anniversary of Silat Cekak Pusaka Hanafi celebrations at Wisma Radio RTM here today.

Suhaily said the Selangor police, with the assistance of Bukit Aman, were conducting further investigations and tracking down the suspect involved in shooting a janitor at a shopping mall in Setia Alam at 10.50 pm yesterday, and expressed his confidence that the case could be solved soon.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan was reported to have said today that the suspect had fair skin and 11 prior records linked to drug and criminal offences.

The case is being investigated under Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 and Section 307 of the Penal Code. — Bernama