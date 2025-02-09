MIRI, Feb 9 — A total of 15 families from the Quadruplex Taman Ceria (QTC) housing area in Permyjaya here have been equipped with underground gas pipelines directly connected to their kitchens through the first phase of the Sarawak government’s People’s Project.

The installation of gas pipes to all the homes was completed a few days before the Chinese New Year celebration.

They are the first group of households to benefit from the gas pipeline installation project for low-cost homes in OTC Permyjaya, which is fully funded by Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) and was officiated by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg on Oct 30 last year.

State Transport Minister Datuk Sri Lee Kim Shin, who visited several residences yesterday to review the progress of the project, expressed his happiness because it is running according to the planned schedule.

“This project is a Chinese New Year ‘gift’ to the residents here, especially the families celebrating this festival,” he told reporters when visiting three of the families yesterday.

According to Lee, the second phase of the project involves the installation for another 125 units (households) that are now ready to be supplied with gas and are just waiting for the owners to replace their stoves with those suitable for underground natural gas pressure.

“For the third phase, a total of 251 units whose applications have been approved are also ready to have gas pipelines installed and are only waiting for the replacement of suitable stoves,” he added.

As for the fourth phase, a total of 682 units have applied for the project, with 91 units already having completed site surveys to determine pipeline routes.

“The installation works for this project will resume after the Chinese New Year celebration and is expected to continue in stages and be completed this year,” explained Lee.

He said for residents in other areas of the city who are interested in applying for this gas pipeline, they can do so by filling out an application form at the Sarawak Gas office here.

Meanwhile, a homeowner, Catherine Dabu, 47, said she is very happy with the free gas pipeline installation and thanked the Sarawak government for it.

“Now I don’t have to worry about carrying heavy gas cylinders when my husband is not around to help change the gas cylinder.

“Normally, we would use up to one gas cylinder a month. With this underground gas pipe, we look forward to cheaper gas bills,” she added.

Another homeowner, Kong Chong Kiaw, 74, said that she and her husband were initially not included in this first phase of the programme because they were hesitant at first.

“But after asking my family members in Senadin who have been using this underground gas, they admitted that it is very convenient and much cheaper compared to gas cylinders,” she added. — The Borneo Post