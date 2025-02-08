IPOH, Feb 8 — Several roads in Ipoh will be closed and diverted for four days from Monday (Feb 10) for Thaipusam celebrations this year.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the chariot and kavadi procession from Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Sungai Pari, Buntong to Sri Subramaniar Temple in Gunung Cheroh will begin at 6 pm Monday and is expected to end at noon, while the chariot processions back from Sri Subramaniar Temple to Sri Maha Mariamman Temple will begin at 5 pm Wednesday and is expected to end at noon Thursday.

He said road diversions and closures will be done in stages during the chariot procession starting from Maha Mariamman Temple through Jalan Sungai Pari-Jalan Tun Perak to Jalan Raja Musa Aziz-Bulatan Sultan Iskandar, adding that the chariot procession back will take the same route as well.

Also, the kavadi procession from Sri Maha Mariamman Temple to Sri Subramaniar Temple will start at 3 pm till midnight Monday and resume at 7 am Tuesday till 2 am Wednesday, and road diversions and closures will be done in stages along Jalan Tun Perak, Jalan Lahat, Jalan Sultan Yusuf, Jalan Sultan Idris Shah, Jalan Dato’ Onn Jaafar and Jalan Raja Musa Aziz.

“The Ipoh district police expect about 500,000 visitors throughout the four days of Thaipusam this year,” he said.

He also advised motorists to use alternative routes to the Ipoh city centre, including Jalan Kuala Kangsar, Jalan Tun Abdul Razak, Jalan Sultan Nazrin Shah, Jalan Raja Dihilir, Jalan C.M. Yusuf, Jalan Yang Kalsom, Jalan Sultan Abdul Jalil and Jalan Dato Ahmad Said as well as to plan their journeys and to obey instructions from traffic police. — Bernama