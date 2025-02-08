KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Communication Minister Fahmi Fadzil today reminded Malaysian influencers to moderate themselves when creating content for their social media accounts.

Fahmi however dismissed the need for social media influencers to obtain licence, similar to how platforms were required to do so.

“My advice is to practice moderation and not go overboard. Let us take this as a lesson to improve the way we create content,” he told reporters after visiting Universiti Malaya here.

“Although we do not license influencers and content creators, we should take this as a lesson and avoid acting in such a manner.”

This comes after Indonesian police confirmed that the disappearance of Malaysian influencer Eyka, who was said to have gone missing after entering a forest in Bandung, Indonesia, was staged for social media content.

Fahmi, who’s also the Lembah Pantai MP, reminded the public to let relevant authorities investigate rather than taking things into their hands.

“I have noticed that some netizens have conducted their own investigations and obtained certain verifications. If it involves specific enforcement authorities, we should leave it to them to carry out the investigation,” he said.

Yesterday, Indonesian police have confirmed that the reported disappearance of Malaysian influencer Eyka, who was said to have gone missing after entering a forest in Bandung, Indonesia, was staged for social media content.

According to KumparanNews, authorities revealed that the disappearance was fabricated by influencers Ammar Nazhan Noralyadi and Aras to boost views and followers on social media.

Ammar and Aras have since apologised to the police, issuing written statements and a video confession, pledging not to repeat the incident.