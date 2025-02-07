PUTRAJAYA, Feb 7 — Student applications for entry into the foundation, certificate, diploma, and bachelor’s degree programmes for the 2025/2026 Academic Session via UPUOnline will be open from February 10 to March 14 for the first phase and from April 14 to May 18 for the second phase.

The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) announced that applications are open for admission to 20 public universities, 36 polytechnics, 106 community colleges, and two institutions under the MARA Higher Education Division (MARA BPT).

For the first phase, applications are open for holders of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) or Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM), or those with equivalent qualifications, while the second phase is only open for academic programmes which do not involve interviews and tests.

“A total of 350 programmes are offered to SPM leavers, while 1,131 programmes are available to STPM leavers or equivalent,” it said in a statement today.

The ministry said the UPUOnline® PIN number could be purchased at 350 Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) branch counters, 700 BSN ATMs and through myBSN Internet banking from February 9.

“BSN will issue the PIN along with a copy of the payment receipt.

“Applicants are advised to keep the payment slip as proof of purchase for reference,” the statement added. — Bernama