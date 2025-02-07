KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Malaysia has initiated an anti-dumping probe on galvanised steel coils/sheets exported from China, South Korea and Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti).

In a statement today, Miti said the government received a petition from CSC Steel Sdn Bhd on Jan 7 requesting an antidumping duty investigation on imports of flat-rolled iron alloy or non-alloy steel, plated or coated with zinc, using hot dip process (galvanised steel coils/sheets or galvanised iron coils/sheets) originating or exported from the countries.

The ministry said the petitioner alleged that imports of the said products originating or exported from the countries were sold at a much lower price than their domestic selling price in the countries.

“The petitioner further claimed that the dumped imports from the alleged countries have increased in terms of absolute quantity and have caused material injury to the domestic industry,” Miti said.

It said the government has assessed and considered the information and evidence of dumping, injury and causal link set out in the petition.

It added that the decision to initiate an anti-dumping duty investigation on imports of the subject merchandise was pursuant to Section 20 of the Countervailing and Anti Dumping Duties Act 1993 (Act) and Regulation 7 of the Countervailing and Anti Dumping Duties Regulations 1994 (Regulations).

“A preliminary determination will be made within 120 days from the date of initiation. If the preliminary determination is affirmative, the government will impose a provisional anti-dumping duty at the rate that is necessary to prevent further injury to the domestic industry,” Miti said.

The ministry said it would distribute a set of questionnaires and relevant documents to interested parties, such as importers, foreign exporters/producers of the products in the alleged countries, the government of the alleged countries as well relevant trade associations.

Interested parties who wish to participate in the anti-dumping duty investigation shall register their interest and request the questionnaires in writing to Miti no later than Feb 21, 2025.

The interested parties may provide their views in writing, questionnaire responses and additional supporting evidence to Miti by March 8, 2025. — Bernama