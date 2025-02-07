KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) will expand restrictions on heavy vehicles entering selected Klang Valley highways during peak hours, effective February 19.

The affected highways are the North-South Expressway (PLUS), New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE), North-South Expressway Central Link (ELITE), and Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE).

In a statement shared on Facebook, LLM said the ban, gazetted on October 21, 2024, is part of a Cabinet Committee initiative on Road Safety and Traffic Congestion to ease traffic flow in the Klang Valley and Kuala Lumpur city centre.

The restriction applies from Monday to Friday between 6.30am and 9.30am, and 4.30pm and 7.30pm, excluding public holidays.

It affects Class Two motor vehicles — those with two axles and six wheels, except buses — and Class Three motor vehicles, which have three or more axles, also excluding buses.

LLM added, however, exemptions will be given to heavy vehicles involved in cleaning, waste disposal and domestic waste collection, emergency and enforcement services, as well as highway maintenance work.