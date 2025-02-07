IPOH, Feb 7 — The recovery and reconstruction of Gaza is one of the main issues expected to be discussed between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who will be visiting Malaysia next week.

The Prime Minister’s Senior Political Secretary, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin, said this is because both leaders have been vocal in representing the Islamic world on various issues, including the oppression of the Palestinian people.

“I think this is a very crucial time, especially after the United States President (Donald Trump) announced his plan to take over the Gaza Strip, which, in my opinion, is completely unreasonable.

“I believe that the meeting between these two key and prominent leaders, who are also long-time friends, will have a significant impact on the international community’s efforts to find a way to successfully rebuild Gaza,” he told a press conference after representing the Prime Minister in launching the “Rumah Ibu” Scheme here today.

Trump on Tuesday reportedly said that the “US will take over the Gaza Strip”, shortly after proposing the permanent resettlement of Palestinians outside the enclave, to turn it into “the Riviera of the Middle East”.

International media also reported that Trump’s controversial proposal has received widespread condemnation, with many calling it “ethnic cleansing” and a “war crime”.

Palestinian group Hamas, as well as several world leaders, have strongly rejected Trump’s statement, describing it as a misunderstanding and a deep ignorance of the Palestinian struggle and the region as a whole. — Bernama