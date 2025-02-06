GEORGE TOWN, Feb 6 — A 25-year-old tourist from the United States, who fell from the seventh floor of Gurney Plaza shopping mall yesterday, is believed to have been dealing with personal issues involving his partner, according to police.

George Town police chief Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the man’s condition is now stable, and he has been moved out of the emergency ward.

“Based on information from his family, he was experiencing issues with his partner. However, we have not yet spoken to him directly,” he was quoted saying by English daily The Star

The tourist, who arrived in Malaysia on February 1 for a vacation, is scheduled to return to the US on February 12.

The man suffered head injuries after falling from the seventh floor and landing on Chinese New Year decorations on the mall’s ground floor.

Photos of the incident have since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fall.