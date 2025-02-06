KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The Malaysia Hindu Sangam (MHS) has flatly rejected any requirements for non-Muslims to obtain Islamic religious authorities’ approvals before hosting celebratory events that may involve Muslims.

This came after Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar announced last Tuesday that the government will release new guidelines regarding the participation of Muslims in celebrations and funeral ceremonies of non-Muslims as well as for visits and events held at their places of worship.

MHS said that the government did not consult key stakeholders, including religious organisations and civil society groups, before making the announcement.

“The Malaysian Department of Islamic Development’s (Jakim) primary role is to oversee Islamic affairs and guide the Muslim community.

“Extending its authority over non-Muslims in this manner is unwarranted and overreaching.

“If there are concerns regarding Muslims attending non-Muslim events, the responsibility should rest with Muslims themselves to seek guidance, not on non-Muslims to navigate additional layers of bureaucracy,” MHS said in a statement yesterday.

The Hindu worship advisory body also pointed out that requiring non-Muslims to seek approvals for Muslims to participate in certain events is not practical and could lead to absurd scenarios.

“Would non-Muslims have to seek approval for Muslims to attend funerals, weddings, or cultural celebrations?

“Expecting bureaucratic clearance for a Muslim to pay their last respects to a friend or colleague is both unreasonable and insensitive.

“Such restrictions only serve to create unnecessary barriers, eroding the goodwill and mutual respect Malaysians have built over the years.

“We call upon the government to engage religious and community leaders in meaningful discussions before implementing any policy that affects interfaith interactions,” it added.

MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan also raised similar concerns yesterday, saying that the new protocol could alienate non-Muslim support for the unity government.

He also urged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to intervene in the matter.

Besides requiring non-Muslims to obtain permission and advice from Islamic religious authorities for celebratory events that may involve Muslims, Mohd Na’im said the new protocol prohibits: