GEORGE TOWN, Feb 6 — Some 4,000 Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) consumers in the Simpang Ampat area on the mainland will experience a scheduled water supply disruption from tomorrow until Saturday.

In a statement, PBAPP announced that the disruption is due to final pipe connection works involving a 300mm MS X 300mm MS pipe at Jalan Merak 5, Taman Merak, Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS).

“The water supply disruption will begin at 10 pm tomorrow and is expected to last until 6 am on Saturday, affecting 3,950 user accounts in Taman Idaman, Taman Tambun Jaya, Taman Merak, and Taman Merak Jaya,” the statement read on its official Facebook page today.

In light of this, PBAPP advises affected users to store sufficient water for use throughout the disruption period.

PBAPP will provide updates on the situation via its official PBAPP Penang Facebook page and apologizes for any inconvenience caused. — Bernama